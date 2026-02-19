Trump speaks on Azerbaijan and Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump at the first meeting of the Peace Council spoke about his relations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I think they became friends. They are difficult but beautiful people. One of them was sitting on one side of the room and the other on the other side. They slowly approached each other, then they hugged and signed the peace agreement,” Trump said, referring to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

Trump said he had “ended a 33-year conflict in 24 hours.”

"Thirty years of fighting, and we got it done. I want to thank you very much. That was a great thing you did, you and your new friend.

They came to my office and said, “I have been fighting for 22 years. You have been there for 23 years, right? But I have been fighting for 22 years. That is all I have done, fight this gentleman.”

And his counterpart had been there for seven years. He said, “I have been there for seven years. All I have done is fight this gentleman.”

And we worked it out in about 24 hours. It has been a very good outcome. I think they have become friends. I am not sure I am allowed to say that, but I think so. I think they have become friends.

Stand up. Stand up. These are two tough cookies. You think that was easy? It was not easy. These are two tough people, good people, but tough people.

We were in the Oval Office, and at first one was on one side of the room. I had two chairs right in front of the desk, the beautiful Resolute Desk. One was over here, the other on the other side of the room. I said, “Boys, could you get a little closer?” They felt very uncomfortable.

They have been killing each other for 32 years. So I said again, “Can you get a little closer?” After one hour, they were right next to each other.

We made a deal. They hugged. They signed. And we had peace between two very important countries, and I will never forget it.

They started off a little weak, and they ended up really strong. You can be very proud of yourselves. It was a beautiful thing to see.

Thank you. Look at that. Can you believe it? Thirty two years. Thank you," he said.

News.Az