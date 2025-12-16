Trump expands travel ban to five more countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House announced on Tuesday that the travel ban has been extended to five additional countries, while restrictions have been placed on several others.

The bans remain part of ongoing efforts to tighten U.S. entry standards for travel and immigration, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The Trump administration announced it was expanding the list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the U.S. to Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria.

The administration also announced on Tuesday that it had fully restricted travel for people with Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents.

The decision follows the arrest of an Afghan national suspect in the shooting of two National Guard troops over Thanksgiving weekend.

In June, President Donald Trump announced that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from visiting the United States and those from seven other countries would face restrictions. The decision resurrected a hallmark policy of his first term.

News.Az