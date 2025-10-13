Yandex metrika counter

Trump heads to Egypt after Israel visit

US President Donald Trump has just boarded Air Force One - his presidential plane - at Ben Gurion Airport, in Israel to depart for Egypt, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He was bid goodbye by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The pair spoke for a few minutes on the tarmac, before Trump departed.

The US president is now flying to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt for a peace summit.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

