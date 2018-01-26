Trump: "I will always put America first"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking to the political and economic elite of the world at Davos, President Trump touted the US economy under his leadership, CNN reports.

And he carried with him his famous America-first message, saying, "the world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America."

"I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America First. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first," he said.

However, he added, that America first doesn't necessarily mean "America alone."

News.Az

