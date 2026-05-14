Trump invites Xi to Washington in surprise diplomatic move

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Washington in September, marking a notable development in ongoing high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The invitation came as Trump raised a glass to Xi during a formal address, concluding his remarks by extending the offer for a White House visit scheduled for 24 September, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The gesture highlights continued efforts to maintain dialogue between Washington and Beijing despite ongoing tensions on key issues such as trade, technology, and regional security.

News.Az