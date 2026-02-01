Trump: Iran ‘seriously talking' with Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2026. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump says Iran is "seriously talking" with Washington, News.Az reports, via Times of Israel.

Asked by journalists aboard Air Force One what his latest thinking is on Iran, Trump initially declines to respond before reiterating that he has dispatched significant military assets to the region.

"I hope they negotiate something that's acceptable," he says.

News.Az