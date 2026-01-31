Trump: US plan is to negotiate with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump stated that the US plan is to negotiate with Iran, and Washington expects to achieve results, News.az reports, citing CNN.

"Look, the plan is this: [Iran] talks to us, and we'll see if we can do something, otherwise we'll see what happens. We have a large fleet heading there, it's bigger than it was, and, in fact, it's still in Venezuela," he said in an interview with Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich. Trump's words were published on the journalist's X page.

Trump agreed with the view that Iran is willing to negotiate, but it's unclear what its goals are. "Well, that's true, but they're negotiating, so we'll see what happens. You know, the last time they negotiated, we had to destroy their nuclear program, and it didn't work out, you know. Then we destroyed it another way, and we'll see what happens," the American leader said.

News.Az