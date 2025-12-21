Trump plans to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning a broader immigration crackdown in 2026, backed by billions in new funding and expanded workplace raids, even as opposition grows ahead of next year’s midterm elections, News.Az reports, citing the Reuters.

Trump has already surged immigration agents into major U.S. cities, where they swept through neighborhoods and clashed with residents. While federal agents this year conducted some high-profile raids on businesses, they largely avoided raiding farms, factories and other businesses that are economically important but known to employ immigrants without legal status.



News.Az