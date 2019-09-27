Trump rejected lifting sanctions on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump on Friday denied that the U.S. had offered to lift sanctions on Iran to clear the way for a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations this week, APA reports citing Politico.

Trump appeared to be referencing reports that Rouhani claimed the U.S. agreed to lift the punishing sanctions it’s leveled against Tehran in order to arrange a meeting between the two leaders at the U.N. General Assembly.

In a post on Rouhani’s website, the president reportedly pushed back on the insinuation that Iran was being too stubborn, saying that the leaders of Germany, the U.K., and France “all insisted for the meeting to be held, saying that the US would lift all sanctions.”

