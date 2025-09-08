Trump says call with Putin expected in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington that he expects to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the next few days.

"Very soon, over the next couple of days," Trump said in response to a question about when he would like to hold a phone call with Putin, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We are going to get it done," the US leader stressed, commenting on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. "The Russia-Ukraine situation. I have confidence we’re going to get it done," he added. On September 4, too, he announced plans to speak with Putin in the near future.

On August 15, the two leaders met at a military base in Alaska. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian president also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation as he invited Trump to visit Moscow.

News.Az