Trump says he's 'not looking for a deal' with EU after 50% tariff threat

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he is not seeking a tariff agreement with the European Union.

"I'm not looking for a deal. I mean, we've set the deal. It's 50%," Trump told reporters at the White House, News.Az reports citing CNN.

He reiterated that there will be "no tariff if they build their plant here."

"Everybody wants to make a deal. I'm sure now the European Union wants to make a deal very badly, but they just, they don't, they don't do it right. They don't know about it, right?" he said.

Regarding tariffs on Apple, Trump said he will also apply a 25% tariff to Samsung and other smartphone makers.

"It would be more. It would also be Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fair," he said.

Earlier, Trump said Apple will have to pay 25% tariff if its iPhones are not built and manufactured in the US.

Trump has long been requesting Apple to shift its production back to the US instead of China and India.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that most of its iPhones to be sold in the US in the coming months will come from India and Vietnam, instead of China, which had been the target of Trump's highest tariffs.

"When they build their plant here, there's no tariff, so they're going to be building plants here," Trump told reporters.

"But I had an understanding with him that he (Cook) wouldn't be doing this. He said he's going to India to build plants. I said, that's okay to go to India, but you're not going to sell into here without tariffs," he said.

