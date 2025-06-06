Trump signs drone executive orders in response to New Jersey incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump signed three executive orders on Friday concerning the use of drones and other aviation technologies, with White House officials stating the move responds to a series of unusual sightings along the East Coast last year.

Dozens of civilians and military personnel reported seeing unexplained anomalous phenomena in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania in November and December 2024, News.Az reports citing Washington Examiner.

The Biden administration, working hand-in-hand with state governments, eventually determined that the craft were legally operated commercial drones, not UAPs, and did not pose a threat to national security. The Trump administration affirmed that determination shortly after Trump was sworn into office in January.

nance, restoring American airspace sovereignty, and leading the world in supersonic flight,” White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios said ahead of Trump’s signing ceremony. “For too long, red tape has hindered homegrown drone innovation, restricting commercial drone use, and burdening their development. That’s why the executive order signed today will enable routine, beyond-visual-line-of-sight commercial operations, like drone deliveries, and allow for greater testing and scaling. We’re also securing our drone manufacturing supply chains, reducing resilience on adversarial nations,” Kratsios said.

News.Az