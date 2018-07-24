Trump: "US ready to make real deal on Iran nuke program"

+ ↺ − 16 px

US president's decision on the withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal drew criticism from other P5+1 members, including the US' European Union allies, Sputnik reports.

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington was ready to make a "real deal" on the Iranian nuclear program.

"We'll see what happens, but we're ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster," the American head of state said during his address to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Rouhani had directed his warning at the US president on Sunday, stating that "America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars." Trump responded in all caps, warning Rouhani against "ever threatening the US again," stressing potential dire consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."

US-Iranian relations have soured to a great extent since May 8, when President Donald Trump announced the United States's pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which oversaw the step-by-step lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. In addition, Trump voiced a decision to reinstate harsh sanctions against the country.

News.Az

