Trump warns Iran: ‘Make a deal before nothing is left’

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Friday, urging the country to pursue a deal before it’s too late in the wake of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

"No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote on Truth Social the morning after Israeli airstrikes on Iran, News.Az reports.

Stating that he "gave Iran a chance" for diplomacy, Trump added that despite "how close they got, they just couldn't get" a deal done.

Saying that he told Iranian officials that the situation would deteriorate "much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told," he added that the US "BY FAR" produces the world’s most advanced and powerful military equipment and possesses "a lot of it."

"They (Israel) also have the capability and readiness to deploy it effectively," the US president said.

"Certain Iranian hardliner’s [sic] spoke bravely" before the recent events unfolded, said Trump, adding: "They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse."

In the wake of "the great death and destruction" in Iran, there is still a window of opportunity to halt "this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal," Trump said.

