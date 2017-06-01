Trump withdraws US from Paris climate accord

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump on Thursday pulled the U.S. out of an historic accord aimed at combating climate change, breaking with the overwhelming majority of the world's countries, APA reports quoting CNN.

The accord is "the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries", Trump told the American public from the Rose Garden.



"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord," he said to applause, "but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord, or an really entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its tax payers."



The U.S. was one of 195 original signatories to the Paris Climate accord, which seeks a gradual reduction in global carbon emissions to fight the increased temperatures and destructive weather patterns collectively known as climate change.



Scientists warn that a two degree Celsius (3.6 degree Fahrenheit) increase in global temperatures could have dire effects.



Opponents of the deal have said it will hamper America's economic growth and cost jobs.



Washington now joins Syria and Nicaragua as the accord's sole detractors.



The non-binding treaty calls on signatories to pledge reductions in their carbon emissions, but does not stipulate penalties if the countries fail to do so.



Scores of U.S. business leaders earlier this week urged Trump to remain in the agreement, including tech savant Elon Musk who sits on Trump's business counsel. Musk said that should Trump choose to renege on the agreement he would have no choice but to step down from the position.



During his election campaign Trump called global warming "a hoax" and promised to scrap the agreement.

