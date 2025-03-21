Tunisian president appoints new prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Madouri and appointed Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri as the new head of the cabinet, according to a statement released by the Tunisian presidency on Friday morning, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Zaafrani, 62, is Tunisia's third prime minister in less than two years and the country's second woman premier.

She is an engineer and has served as the minister of equipment and housing since 2021.

During a meeting with Zaafrani, Saied emphasized the importance of enhancing government coordination and overcoming obstacles to meet the expectations of the Tunisian people.

Madouri was appointed prime minister on Aug. 7, 2024.

News.Az