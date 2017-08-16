Turkey’s ruling party to undergo serious changes - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Large-scale changes will take place in Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the country’s media reported citing sources in the party.

About 50% of the party structures are expected to undergo serious changes. "The changes in the AKP structures will begin in early September," the report said.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to embrace radical changes and refresh its organizational structure ahead of the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He added that the party had gone through a number of changes since its foundation on all of its levels, but this time it needs “much more radical changes.”

He noted that reshuffling of the AKP’s cadres would be completed by February 2018.

News.Az

News.Az