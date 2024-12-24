Turkish and US defense chiefs hold talks on Syria and regional defense

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed regional defense and security issues, particularly Syria, during a phone call on Tuesday, according to Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on X, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

Guler and Austin also discussed bilateral ties during the call, the ministry added.The call came amid the transition in Syria after the fall earlier this month of the Assad regime.

