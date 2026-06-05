US visa denials push Paraguayan fans to resell World Cup tickets

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Some Paraguayan fans have started reselling tickets for national team matches at the 2026 World Cup after their U.S. visa applications were denied, forcing them to cancel plans made months in advance.

Paraguay secured qualification for the World Cup after a 16-year absence, prompting hundreds of fans to purchase tickets and plan trips to see the national team will play all three of its group-stage matches in California, News.Az reports, citing UPI.

Many bought their tickets before starting the visa application process, but after receiving denials from U.S. authorities, they began to offer them for resale.

Among them is Marco Ortiz, who posted on X that both he and several other fans received negative responses to their visa applications and were offering their tickets for Paraguay's matches against the United States and Australia.

"In my case and in the case of several friends I know, our visas were denied and we want to sell our tickets for $750 each. Anyone going to the World Cup who hasn't bought tickets yet, we have them available," he wrote.

Ortiz purchased six tickets, at $1,300 each, and is trying to resell them for $750 to recover part of his investment and recoup some of the money he had set aside for the trip.

He later spoke with UPI and said that at least 100 Paraguayan fans are in the same situation and are also trying to sell their tickets after receiving visa denials.

Ortiz rejected criticism from social media users who questioned the decision to purchase tickets before obtaining a visa.

"The embassy asks where you're staying, how many days you'll be there, whether you have relatives there and other details about the trip. Having the tickets was not a risk for us, it was part of the preparation we made to demonstrate the purpose of the trip," he said.

Asked by UPI, the U.S. Embassy in Paraguay said visa demand began to increase significantly in March. Officials said more appointments are available than there are applicants.

The diplomatic mission said it doubled its daily interview capacity and that appointments are generally available within three business days after applicants register, despite increased demand associated with the World Cup.

The embassy also reminded applicants that possession of World Cup tickets does not guarantee visa approval.

"All World Cup ticket holders will be subject to the same rigorous security screening as any other visa applicant. Applicants must demonstrate that they qualify for the visa, that they intend to comply with U.S. laws and that they will return from the United States after the tournament," the embassy's Office of Public Affairs and Diplomacy said.

Various theories are circulating in social media among affected fans about the possible reasons for the denials, including criminal records, credit history and debt levels. However, none of those interviewed received a specific explanation for the consular decision.

"During the interview, they are very reserved, and they did not give us the exact reasons why we were not approved for the visa," Ortiz said.

Despite the denials reported by some fans, local travel agencies expect a significant movement of Paraguayans to the United States for the tournament. Paraguay's first match is against the United States on June 12 in Inglewood, Calif.

José Brunetti, commercial director of a travel agency quoted by local media, estimated that some 3,000 Paraguayans will travel to support the national team during the World Cup, according to the newspaper Extra.

News.Az