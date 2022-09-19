Turkish bank Denizbank suspends Turkish lira withdrawal from Mir cards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Private bank Denizbank suspended withdrawal of the Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian payment system Mir, News.az reports citing TASS.

ATMs report a transaction confirmation error and return payment cards.

It was reported earlier that ATMs of the Turkish bank Is bankasi suspended withdrawal of the Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian payment system Mir.

Halk TV channel reported earlier on Monday that Turkey’s largest private bank Is bankasi has suspended the work with Russia’s payment system Mir. The decision followed statements on possible sanctions by the US Department of the Treasury against foreign financial institutions that accept Mir cards, according to the channel.

