Trump holds meeting to make “final determination” on Iran deal

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US President Donald Trump has held a meeting to make a “final determination” about an agreement to extend a ceasefire with Iran.

He said Iran must agree to never have a nuclear weapon or bomb, that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened for “unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions”, and that any mines in the waterway are “destroyed”, News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

Trump said Friday’s meeting was held in the White House’s Situation Room, used for dealing with major crises. Iran earlier said it was not negotiating its nuclear programme.

US officials said on Thursday the two countries had agreed a framework of a deal - known as a memorandum of understanding - pending the approval of Trump and Iran’s leadership.

The deal would reportedly extend the ceasefire for 60 days and launch talks on the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on 8 April, Trump has repeatedly suggested the US and Iran are close to a deal and negotiations are progressing, but so far there have been no substantive results.

In Friday’s post on Truth Social, Trump said he was prepared to lift the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and ships caught in the waterway “may start the process of ‘heading home!’”

He also insisted Iran allows the US to remove and destroy its enriched uranium.

“No money will be exchanged, until further notice,” he said. “Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to.”

Later on Friday, a White House official confirmed to the BBC that the meeting in the Situation Room had concluded. The official provided no further details.

US and Iran ‘very close’ to deal but ‘not there yet’, Vance says

Iran’s Fars news agency cited informed sources as saying that Trump’s latest comments were a “mixture of truth and lies”.

There was no provision to destroy nuclear materials in the sides’ memorandum of understanding, the agency reported.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV it was “focused on ending the war, and there are no negotiations on the nuclear issue”.

The US has long demanded that Iran stop producing highly enriched uranium and dispose of its existing stockpile, which in theory could be used to create nuclear weapons.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and denies it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, US Vice-President JD Vance said negotiators were “going back and forth on a couple of language points”, which include the “question of enrichment”.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re very close and we’re going to keep on working at it,” he said.

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said earlier on Friday that it has “no trust in guarantees or words”, only actions.

“No action will be taken before the other side acts,” he said in a social media post. “The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war the day after.”

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on 28 February. Iran responded by attacking Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf, and effectively closed the strait, which has sent global oil prices soaring.

Both Iran and the US have accused each other of violating the ceasefire in recent days.

On Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US air base in Kuwait that was “the source” of earlier strikes on Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port city near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said the attack on Kuwait was an “egregious ceasefire violation”.

News.Az