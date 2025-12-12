Turkish ferry struck by Russian Iskander missile near Odesa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has launched a missile strike on the port of Odesa, with reports suggesting that a Turkish-operated passenger and cargo ferry was among the targets, according to initial information from regional media and online sources.

According to the information provided, Russian forces launched an attack using an Iskander operational-tactical missile system against port infrastructure in Odesa, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strike reportedly hit the passenger-cargo ferry CENK T, which is operated by the Turkish company Cenk Ro-Ro and regularly runs routes between Turkey and Ukraine.

The report states that the ferry was struck while in the port area. The CENK T is described as being actively used on the Turkey–Ukraine route, transporting cargo and passengers back and forth across the Black Sea.

Ukrainian officials have previously stated that Russia continues to target port infrastructure in southern Ukraine as part of a broader campaign to disrupt logistics, exports, and maritime connections. The port of Odesa remains one of Ukraine’s most critical maritime hubs, handling both commercial cargo and humanitarian shipments.

The Iskander missile system, manufactured in Russia and operated by the Russian Armed Forces, is a short-range ballistic missile platform designed for precision strikes against high-value targets. The system is capable of carrying conventional or other types of warheads and has been widely used by Russia throughout the war against Ukraine to strike infrastructure, military facilities, and transportation nodes.

News.Az