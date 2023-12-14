Turkish FM pays tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the Great Leader’s tomb, News.Az reports.

The Turkish FM then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Minister Hakan Fidan also visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918, and put a wreath and flowers at the monument.

News.Az