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A member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement emphasized that the Zionist regime’s lobby in the United States prevented the achievement of an agreement in negotiations between the US and Iran.

According to Pars Today, Mohammed Al‑Farah, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, wrote on his personal page on X:

“It was natural for the negotiations between the US and Iran to fail, for the simple reason that the Israeli enemy and, behind it, the Zionist regime’s lobby, want neither global stability nor a halt to war in the region,” News.Az reports, citing Parstoday.

He stressed that neither the situation of the US nor that of its Arab allies matters to the Zionist lobby, just as it pays no attention to Europe’s crisis and is indifferent to the world suffering from inflation and the energy crisis.

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Mohammed Al‑Farah added:

“The Zionists do not want the world to see peace, and everyone saw how Israel attacked Lebanon to sabotage the negotiations and resume aggression. But without a doubt, they will be defeated — this is God’s promise. Nevertheless, Europeans must understand who is behind all these crises, and Americans must realize that Trump’s real slogan is ‘Israel First,’ not ‘America First.’”

News.Az