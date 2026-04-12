The Voice Kids Poland: Search for Junior Eurovision 2026 Representative Continues
Poland’s search for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026 continued on Saturday night with the eleventh and twelfth shows of The Voice Kids.
The Voice Kids continued on Saturday night in Poland as the search is underway for the Polish representative for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026, News.Az reports, citing Eurovoix.
During the Blind Auditions, the singers will perform a cover, with the judges pressing their buzzer to turn their chair and compete to have the singer as part of their team. The judging panel for The Voice Kids 2026 is formed of Cleo, Tribbs and Blanka, all of whom have links to the Eurovision Song Contest.
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The results of the eleventh and twelfth episodes were:
- Julia (13) – No coaches turned
- Szymon – All coaches turned – Joined Cleo’s team
- Pola – All coaches turned – Joined Tribbs’ team
- Wiktor – No coaches turned
- Zosia – No coaches turned
- Maja – All coaches turned – Joined Blanka’s team
- Lilia (10) – Blanka and Cleo turned – Joined Blanka’s team
- Cornelia – All coaches turned – Joined Cleo’s team
- Patryk – No coaches turned
- Lena – Blanka turned – Joined Blanka’s team
- Maja – No coaches turned
- Lena – All coaches turned – Joined Cleo’s team
The coaches’ teams after the Blind Auditions round is complete are:
Blanka’s Team
- Nadia (13)
- Antonina Gajewska (11)
- Alan (12)
- Zosia Marchalewicz (13)
- Antosia (12)
- Zuzia (13)
- Lena (12)
- Kuba (13)
- Ania (13)
- Lena (9)
- Kinga Maciążek (13)
- Konrad Pochwała (10)
- Julia (12)
- Oliwia (11)
- Maja
- Lilia (10)
- Lena
Cleo’s Team
- Ola
- Janek (11)
- Leon (13)
- Wiktoria (12)
- Wiktoria (13)
- Emilka (10)
- Wiktoria
- Marysia (12)
- Franciszek (11)
- Szymon Parytka (13)
- Nina (12)
- Melania (10)
- Adam (12)
- Olivia (13)
- Natalia (13)
- Szymon
- Cornelia
- Lena
Tribbs’ Team
- Nikola (10)
- Amelia
- Wiktor (13)
- Hania (12)
- Benjamin (12)
- Leon (13)
- Amelka (8)
- Maja (13)
- Pola (13)
- Łucja (12)
- Magnus
- Nikola (12)
- Ala (11)
- Karolina (12)
- Enya (12)
- Kacper
- Pola
Marianna Kłos represented Poland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with “Brightest Light”. She finished 8th with 139 points.
By Leyla Şirinova