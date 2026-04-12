The Voice Kids Poland: Search for Junior Eurovision 2026 Representative Continues

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Poland’s search for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026 continued on Saturday night with the eleventh and twelfth shows of The Voice Kids.

The Voice Kids continued on Saturday night in Poland as the search is underway for the Polish representative for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026, News.Az reports, citing Eurovoix.

During the Blind Auditions, the singers will perform a cover, with the judges pressing their buzzer to turn their chair and compete to have the singer as part of their team. The judging panel for The Voice Kids 2026 is formed of Cleo, Tribbs and Blanka, all of whom have links to the Eurovision Song Contest.

The results of the eleventh and twelfth episodes were:

Julia (13) – No coaches turned

Szymon – All coaches turned – Joined Cleo’s team

Pola – All coaches turned – Joined Tribbs’ team

Wiktor – No coaches turned

Zosia – No coaches turned

Maja – All coaches turned – Joined Blanka’s team

Lilia (10) – Blanka and Cleo turned – Joined Blanka’s team

Cornelia – All coaches turned – Joined Cleo’s team

Patryk – No coaches turned

Lena – Blanka turned – Joined Blanka’s team

Maja – No coaches turned

Lena – All coaches turned – Joined Cleo’s team

The coaches’ teams after the Blind Auditions round is complete are:

Blanka’s Team

Nadia (13)

Antonina Gajewska (11)

Alan (12)

Zosia Marchalewicz (13)

Antosia (12)

Zuzia (13)

Lena (12)

Kuba (13)

Ania (13)

Lena (9)

Kinga Maciążek (13)

Konrad Pochwała (10)

Julia (12)

Oliwia (11)

Maja

Lilia (10)

Lena

Cleo’s Team

Ola

Janek (11)

Leon (13)

Wiktoria (12)

Wiktoria (13)

Emilka (10)

Wiktoria

Marysia (12)

Franciszek (11)

Szymon Parytka (13)

Nina (12)

Melania (10)

Adam (12)

Olivia (13)

Natalia (13)

Szymon

Cornelia

Lena

Tribbs’ Team

Nikola (10)

Amelia

Wiktor (13)

Hania (12)

Benjamin (12)

Leon (13)

Amelka (8)

Maja (13)

Pola (13)

Łucja (12)

Magnus

Nikola (12)

Ala (11)

Karolina (12)

Enya (12)

Kacper

Pola

Marianna Kłos represented Poland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with “Brightest Light”. She finished 8th with 139 points.

News.Az