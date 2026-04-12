China denies US claims of imminent air defense shipments to Iran

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US intelligence sources have claimed that China is considering sending new air defense systems to Iran, while Beijing has denied the allegation and US President Donald Trump warned that such a move would face “serious consequences.”

CNN reported on Saturday, citing three individuals familiar with recent US intelligence assessments that China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the coming weeks, News.Az reports, citing Pajhwok.

Two of the sources told CNN there are indications that Beijing is attempting to route shipments through third countries to conceal their origin.

The systems being prepared for transfer are shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile systems known as MANPADS, which were described as posing an asymmetric threat to low-flying US military aircraft and could become relevant again if a ceasefire collapses.

“If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?” he said as he departed the White House for Florida.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected the claim, saying: “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”

“As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism. We hope relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told reporters that China would face consequences if it sends weapons to Tehran.The development comes as US Vice President JD Vance left Pakistan after 21 hours of talks with Iran without reaching an agreement, while Iran said the negotiations failed due to “US excessive demands and ambitions.”

News.Az