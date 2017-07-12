Turkish police kill five in raid on ISIL cell house

Police killed five Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants in a raid on a house in the Central Anatolian province of Konya early on July 12.

Four police officers were wounded in clashes that erupted during the raid, Hurriyet Daily reports.

Special forces police launched the operation at the house in the Meram district of Konya at 5:15 a.m. after receiving intelligence that the militant cell was planning an attack.

Police sealed off the area and approaching vehicles were searched after the clash, which occurred during raids conducted by police on 10 different addresses in Konya.

Five Kalashnikov rifles and one pistol were seized during the raid on the house.

