Turkish Security Council discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

Türkiye welcomed the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft peace deal, said in a final statement of the meeting of the Turkish National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
At the meeting, the interest in establishing a lasting peace that would benefit the entire region was confirmed, News.Az reports citing local media.