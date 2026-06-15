Pakistan announces US-Iran peace deal reached

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that “both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

According to Sharif, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

He thanked Washington and Tehran for pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and expressed his appreciation to Qatar for its role in the mediation effort.

"We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement," he said.

Sharif also credited Saudi Arabia and Türkiye for contributing to the negotiations, saying: “I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard.”

He said mediators will hold a series of meetings this week ahead of the signing ceremony, adding that the discussions will help prepare technical talks and implementation of the agreement.

'Deal now complete': Trump

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!," Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added.

Trump also signaled the resumption of maritime traffic and energy shipments through the strategic waterway, writing: "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

News.Az