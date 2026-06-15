Justin Gaethje beats Ilia Topuria to become undisputed UFC lightweight champion - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje faced off in a Lightweight bout earlier tonight on the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C., at UFC Freedom 250.

After a vicious contest, Gaethje was declared the winner via knockout after Topuria’s corner threw in the towel before the final round, News.Az reports, citing MMA Mania.

Gaethje opened the fight with a snapping jab to greet Topuria’s heavy pressure. Gaethje landed well early, but Topuria cracked him heavily with the first combination he unleashed. Both men landed heavy right hands a moment later. Gaethje snuck an uppercut through the guard off a brief clinch attempt. The champion was bloody, but he unleashed another cracking right that snapped Gaethje’s jaw back.

Gaethje continued to stick the jab and threaten with uppercuts. Two hard Topuria jabs found the mark. Gaethje faked low and went high with an overhand upside the head. Topuria closed distance and landed several heavy left hooks. A moment later, the two were outright brawling along the fence! Topuria finished the round with a savage flurry that included several nasty body shots.

Topuria didn’t live up to his promise of a first-round KO, but neither man held back in the opening five minutes.

Topuria feinted more in response to Gaethje’s early jabs. Topuria hunted the body and ate a counter uppercut. Gaethje. “The Highlight” fired well on his back foot until his back hit the fence, and then the body shots started killing him. Topuria hurt his foe with a right uppercut and then continued hammer away at the midsection, eventually flooring Gaethje with a left hook to the liver!

Topuria followed him to the canvas and took mount. Hammering away, Topuria briefly thought about an armbar, moved triangle, and then returned to the armbar. Gaethje managed to slip away but was still in a terrible spot with a minute remaining. However, Topuria was fatigued from the previous onslaught, and thus Gaethje was able to survive the round.

Gaethje switched his tactics in round three, using the clinch and firing a low kick … that was immediately countered. Gaethje popped the jab to great effect. Out of nowhere, a Gaethje right hand rocked Topuria badly! Gaethje snapped his foe down with a headlock and threatened a choke briefly, but Topuria escaped to his feet. Topuria’s face was a bloody mask after that exchange.

Nevertheless, the champion advanced. Gaethje landed heavy shots from the back foot, timing several hard uppercuts and right hands. The two traded right hands, and Topuria was hurt again! Topuria survived the round, but the momentum was fully behind the challenger after a shocking third round.

The fight was nearly stopped between rounds after a lot of confusion with the doctor and referee, but the bout continued on.

Gaethje landed a hard right early in the fourth, though he absorbed a left hook for his trouble. Gaethje scored a momentary takedown, making the champion work in a scramble. Topuria went back to the body with a liver hook. Topuria landed a crushing right hand out in the open, but a moment later, Gaethje answered with a jump knee. Topuria’s face seemed to be really bothering him as the swelling continued. With about a minute remaining, Topuria landed a takedown and stepped right into mount! Before Topuria could do much damage, Gaethje was able to scramble back to his feet. He denied Topuria’s next takedown attempt, hanging on his neck and landing strikes to the bell.

With five minutes remaining, both men were badly fatigued, but Topuria’s face was an absolute mess. Between rounds, Topuria failed to answer the bell, confirming one of the greatest upsets in UFC title history!

This was absolutely vintage Justin Gaethje, a much sharper version than the man who faced Paddy Pimblett six months ago. Gaethje maximized his height and reach advantages, making Topuria walk through fire constantly to land anything. When the fight got grueling, Gaethje was incredibly comfortable in that style of bloody brawl. It wasn’t easy, but Gaethje finally realized his undisputed UFC championship dreams on the biggest stage possible.

News.Az