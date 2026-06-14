Severe storms threaten UFC Freedom 250 fight at White House

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Severe weather could affect the UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., News.Az reports, citing WUSA9.

According to the report, showers and storms are forecast for Sunday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with some storms potentially becoming severe. The main threats include heavy rain and gusty winds.

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The weather risk is particularly significant because the UFC Freedom 250 fight card is being held outdoors on the White House lawn. WUSA9 noted that lightning or strong storms could create safety concerns and potentially affect the timing of the event.

UFC Freedom 250 has drawn major attention because of its unusual venue, with the event being staged at one of the most symbolic political locations in the United States.

The event is scheduled for Sunday evening in Washington.

News.Az