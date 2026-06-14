Moscow hit by record downpour - VIDEO

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Moscow was hit by a powerful tropical downpour accompanied by large hail and strong winds on June 13.

A total of 27 mm of rain fell in the Russian capital within 24 hours, exceeding the monthly norm by 35% and setting a new daily record for the date. The previous record had stood since 2020, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Streets in many districts were flooded, with water levels in some areas rising above the wheels of cars. Reports said that bus interiors were also flooded in certain parts of the city.

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In the southeastern part of Moscow, the roof of the Vostok shopping center in Kuzminki leaked during the storm, forcing visitors to open umbrellas inside the building.

News.Az