Türkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces have neutralized at least four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Terrorists, including Yusuf Kalkan who was wanted in the red category, were neutralized in an air operation in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said in a statement.Kalkan, codenamed "Sevkan Cele," was wanted for the crimes of "being a member of the armed terrorist organization" and "establishing or leading an armed terrorist organization."Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.​​​​​​​The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.Türkiye's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az