Qualifier Chwalinska defeats Shnaider to reach French Open final

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Polish player Maja Chwalinska, ranked 114th in the world, made history at the French Open on Thursday by defeating Diana Shnaider in straight sets, becoming the first qualifier to reach the Roland Garros final in the professional era.

The 24-year-old's 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory over Russian 25th seed Shnaider made her only the second woman to come through qualifying and reach a Grand Slam final in any major since the Open era began, after Emma Raducanu's title run at the US Open in 2021, News.Az reports, citing RFI.

Chwalinska will meet Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva in Saturday's title-decider.

Appearing in her first main draw in Paris, Chwalinska, who had on three previous occasions failed to qualify for Roland Garros, has won nine matches across her three-week French Open campaign to stand on the brink of glory.

Chwalinska said her run to the final was "like a dream" moments after beating Shnaider.

"I don't know what's going on, I just, I dunno what to say. I'm sorry, I'm just very happy," she added to raucous applause on Court Philippe Chatrier.

One aspect of run to the final has been the ice-cold composure she has displayed on court across all her matches.

"I'm crazy sometimes also, yeah," Chwalinska said of her emotions.

"But I try to stay composed because I know it's the best way for me... But inside there's a storm believe me."

In an intriguing clash of styles between the variety of Chwalinska's game and the power-hitting of Shnaider, it was the diminutive Pole who earned the first break to get 3-1 ahead.

A deft drop-shot followed by a beautifully disguised deep backhand slice helped bring three break points, she converted the first when Shnaider drove a forehand into the tramlines.

The Russian hit back straight away to wipe out the break, even drawing an admiring thumbs-up from Chwalinska after a perfectly-weighted backhand drop-shot.

A wild forehand by Chwalinska gave Shnaider daylight at 3-1 in the tie-break but the patient Pole won six of the next seven points to claim the opener.

With the sun peeking through the sides of the roof on centre court, the pair exchanged breaks of serve to start the second set.

Shnaider called for a medical time-out to receive a back massage when leading 4-3.

Chwalinska began drawing the rallies out in response and promptly broke Shnaider in the Russian's next service game to move to the edge of victory.

She sealed her spot in the final with a forehand winner.

"I will give my all, it's a Grand Slam final," Chwalinska said.

"Let me enjoy this moment for now... I just want to breathe a little, enjoy it today then just recover as best I can," she added of preparations for her 10th and final match of the tournament.

News.Az