Türkiye does not accept the occupation of Ukrainian territories - Erdogan

The people of Ukraine continue to fight for almost 500 days to restore their territorial integrity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, News.az reports.

He said that Türkiye does not accept the occupation of Ukrainian territories: "We were the country that made the most efforts to end the war through negotiations."

Erdogan also noted that Ukraine has the right to become a member of NATO.


