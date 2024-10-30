Türkiye not to increase customs duties on certain products imported from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Türkiye will not increase customs duties on certain products imported from Azerbaijan," notes a decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan published in the Resmi Gazete, News.Az reports.

“In order to increase and protect the share of local production in the domestic market, it was decided to impose an additional financial obligation of $50 to $400 per ton on the import of distilled fatty acids, polystyrene, polyethylene compounds, various plastic pipes, stretch film, and sheets made from vinyl chloride polymer for countries that are not members of the World Trade Organization (WTO), except for Azerbaijan.”

