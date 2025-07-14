Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian cooperation agreement takes effect

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bilateral agreement between Türkiye and Qatar, aimed at strengthening cooperation in global humanitarian efforts, came into effect on Monday with its publication in Türkiye's Official Gazette, following ratification by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

The “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Turkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar,” signed in Ankara on Nov. 14, 2024, officially entered into force with the publication, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Under the agreement, the two countries will establish a comprehensive framework for effective cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to third countries in need.

The agreement outlines joint efforts in providing financial and technical assistance, deploying humanitarian personnel, establishing and operating field hospitals, supporting recovery initiatives, and rebuilding critical infrastructure through collaborative projects and programs.

