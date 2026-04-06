IDF targets major IRGC sites in airstrikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force has conducted "intensive strikes" in the past day targeting key infrastructure belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran, according to the Israeli military.

The IDF says the targets included a “central site” of the IRGC, “responsible for suppressing the civilian population in Iran,” and “key infrastructure” at the IRGC’s headquarters and at the headquarters of the IRGC air force, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The military says IAF aircraft also struck ballistic missile storage and launch sites, and a site used to manufacture air defense systems.

News.Az