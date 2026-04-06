Trump backs Steve Hilton, ex-UK aide, for California governor

In a Truth Social post, Trump declared Republican candidate Steve Hilton would "be a great governor". The president argued that "Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job" in California and that "people are fleeing" the state, News.Az reports, citing foriegn media.

Hilton is one of 10 total candidates running in the 2 June primary. The top-two finishers, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

Republicans have not won a statewide election in California in two decades.

Hilton posted on X on Monday that he was "deeply honored" to receive the Republican president's endorsement.

But Trump's backing could become a hindrance if Hilton faces a Democrat in November's election in the liberal-leaning state.

Hilton, who now lives in California, previously served as a top aide to Cameron from 2010–12, but later grew critical of the Conservative prime minister's immigration policy.

Hilton went on to host a Fox News show for several years, and continues to contribute to the conservative news network.