Iran responds to U.S. proposals: No ceasefire, but permanent end to conflict
Source: Reuters
Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire, instead insisting that any agreement must lead to a permanent end to the conflict, according to state media and officials.
Tehran’s response, delivered through intermediaries, reportedly includes broader demands such as lifting sanctions and establishing long-term security arrangements, reflecting deep scepticism toward short-term truce proposals, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The development comes amid ongoing efforts by mediators to halt the fighting, with tensions remaining high as both sides continue to exchange warnings and conditions
By Faig Mahmudov