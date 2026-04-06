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Iran responds to U.S. proposals: No ceasefire, but permanent end to conflict

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Iran responds to U.S. proposals: No ceasefire, but permanent end to conflict
Source: Reuters

Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire, instead insisting that any agreement must lead to a permanent end to the conflict, according to state media and officials.

Tehran’s response, delivered through intermediaries, reportedly includes broader demands such as lifting sanctions and establishing long-term security arrangements, reflecting deep scepticism toward short-term truce proposals, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The development comes amid ongoing efforts by mediators to halt the fighting, with tensions remaining high as both sides continue to exchange warnings and conditions


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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