Meta set to launch new open-source AI models

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Tech giant Meta Platforms is preparing to launch a new set of AI models developed under Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, according to a report from Axios.

The company plans to release some versions of these models as open source, but not right away. Instead, Meta intends to keep certain parts private at first while it evaluates safety risks and makes sure that the models are ready for wider use, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This move builds on Meta’s $14.3 billion investment in AI startup Scale last year, where it took a 49% stake and brought Wang on board to lead its “superintelligence” team. That group is focused on developing artificial general intelligence, or AGI, as Meta tries to close the gap with competitors after its previous Llama 4 models fell behind expectations. Meanwhile, rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic are also preparing to release new models, which raises the stakes even further for Meta.

Nevertheless, Meta does not expect its upcoming models to outperform competitors in every area. Still, the company believes that it can stand out in certain use cases that matter to users. As a result, Meta is moving toward a more balanced strategy, where some of its most advanced models remain proprietary while others are shared more openly.

What Is the Price Target for Meta?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on META stock based on 39 Buys, six Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average META price target of $862.05 per share implies 49% upside potential.

News.Az