Türkiye’s President Erdogan, German counterpart Steinmeier meet in Ankara for talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Wednesday his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Before their one-on-one meeting, Erdogan welcomed Steinmeier in an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

Erdogan and Steinmeier, who kicked off his official visit to Türkiye on Monday, will also co-chair inter-delegation talks and hold a joint press conference.

The Turkish president will then host a dinner in honor of his German counterpart.

At the welcome ceremony, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials were also present.

News.Az