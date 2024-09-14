Turkmenistan reviews investment forum outcomes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan's Investment Forum (TIF 2024) saw participation from representatives of 44 countries and 22 international organizations, according to Deputy Chairperson Hojamyrat Geldimyradov.

He made the statement in his report to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a Cabinet meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.“The forum was attended by representatives from 44 countries, including 22 international organizations, foreign government agencies, companies, and embassies accredited in Turkmenistan. The event included three plenary sessions, seven sessions on key areas of the economy, and four roundtable meetings,” he emphasized.According to the deputy chairman's report, nine memoranda, five agreements, and eight contracts were signed between Turkmen agencies and foreign partners during the forum. Geldimyradov stated that more than 80 meetings were held with representatives of international organizations and financial institutions to discuss opportunities for further economic cooperation.Furthermore, Geldimyradov mentioned that the representatives of Turkmenistan demonstrated the investment potential of various sectors of the national economy, projects under implementation, and existing favorable conditions for foreign investors. In their reports, the foreign experts noted the growing authority of Turkmenistan and its commitment to international obligations.President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the Investment Forum in Ashgabat has become an important platform for strengthening economic ties between Turkmenistan and the world community and establishing new business contacts.To note, the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2024) was held in Ashgabat from September 10 through 11 and served as an important platform for attracting investments into the country's economy. The organizers were the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The forum was attended by representatives of leading international companies and organizations. The main focus was on attracting investments in the hydrocarbon sector, the TAPI project, gas chemistry, electric power, construction, and transportation.

