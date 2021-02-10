Twitter ban permanent, even if Trump runs again: CFO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump will never be allowed to return to Twitter, even if he chooses to run for public office again, the company's chief financial officer said Wednesday.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official," Ned Segal said during an interview with the CNBC network.

"Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service, and our policies do not allow them to come back," he added.

Trump was permanently suspended from the platform last month after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

After freezing the former president's account, in part, because he issued a video in which he said he loved the "very special" people who stormed the Capitol, Twitter announced Jan. 8 that it was shuttering Trump's account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter's ban came amid similar actions by rival social media companies including Facebook and Instagram.

(c) Anadolu Agency

