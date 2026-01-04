Two killed, around 150 injured in lightning strikes across South Africa

Two people were killed and about 150 injured when lightning struck during a festive event in northern South Africa, News.Az reports, citing medical authorities in the North-West province.

According to the radio station, 13 people are in critical condition. A total of 49 people are currently hospitalized. The rest were released after receiving medical treatment.

The incident occurred in the village of Dertig, located 70 kilometers north of the capital, Pretoria. People had gathered for a traditional music and dance festival when a thunderstorm erupted and lightning struck the crowd.

It's currently the rainy season in South Africa, with frequent and unusually strong thunderstorms.

