Two shot near Stonewall in Manhattan's Greenwich village

Two people were injured in a shooting near Stonewall Inn in Greenwich village, Manhattan, New York City.

Police say shots were fired at 3 Sheridan Square just after 10 p.m. Sunday, News.Az reports, citing US media.

One person was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another person was injured in the leg -- it is unclear if they were shot.

Mayor Eric Adams posted a statement on X saying he was saddened to learn of the shooting. No arrests have been made, but a gun was recovered at the scene. The circumstances of the shooting are not known. Police are on the scene investigating.

