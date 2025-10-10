Typhoon Matmo leaves 15 dead in Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rains and floods triggered by Typhoon Matmo have left 15 people dead and eight others injured across northern and north-central Vietnam, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

More than 225,000 houses were submerged and over 1,500 others severely damaged, while about 24,000 hectares of rice and other crops were inundated, it said. Nearly 587,000 livestock and poultry were killed or swept away.

The typhoon also caused serious disruptions to transportation, with 27 road sections blocked due to flooding and landslides, it added.

Power outages affected about 181,000 households, while telecommunications networks in several provinces remained partially disrupted, according to the agency.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday directed ministries and agencies to actively support local authorities in overcoming the aftermath of Typhoon Matmo, Vietnam News Agency reported Friday.

News.Az