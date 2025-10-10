First tsunami waves could come within an hour, President orders evacuation - Philippine agency

The first tsunami waves may arrive before 11:43 local time (03:43 GMT) and may last "for hours", Philippine authorities say, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The country's Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has asked residents living in coastal areas of affected provinces to “immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland.”

Phivolcs also advised boat owners to secure their vessels and move away from the waterfront.

“Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised,” it added.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has called for evacuations in some coastal areas in the central and southern Philippines.

Search and rescue and relief operations will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so, he says on Facebook, external.

He urges all people in affected regions to move to higher ground and to stay away from the shore until the authorities declare it is safe.

"We are working round the clock to ensure that help reaches everyone who needs it," says Marcos Jr.

