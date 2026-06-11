UAE and Iran meet for first talks since conflict began

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Senior officials from the United Arab Emirates and Iran responsible for national security affairs held their first face-to-face meeting since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, where they discussed regional developments and efforts to reduce tensions.

The meeting marked “a stark turnaround” for the two countries amid an increasing understanding of the need to de-escalate bilateral tensions, the sources tell the outlet, without providing further details on the meeting’s purpose or content, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The report indicates a potential shift in Abu Dhabi’s approach to the Iran war, after weeks of drone and missile bombardment from Iran drew a more hawkish response from the Gulf country, which in turn reportedly aligned itself further with Israel, including through coordinated attacks on Iran and military intelligence sharing.

News.Az