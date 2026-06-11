Iran threatens to strike Elon Musk's Starlink and SpaceX

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Iran is evaluating whether to place assets and infrastructure tied to Elon Musk’s companies onto its official military target list, according to state-affiliated media reports on Thursday.

The Fars News Agency reported that Tehran is considering the move following allegations that American and Israeli forces have utilized Musk-linked technologies—specifically the Starlink satellite network and the social media platform X (formerly Twitter)—to coordinate military actions against Iran, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Iranian media pointed to alleged defense cooperation involving Starshield, a SpaceX division tailored for government use, alongside the deployment of military satellites used for secure communications, earth observation, and encrypted data transmission. The report indicated that Starlink-associated infrastructure across Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, alongside broader SpaceX facilities and regional investments, are currently under review.

An unnamed source cited by Fars claimed that the U.S. military, aided by corporate infrastructure linked to Musk, had been involved in hostile operations, including alleged cyber or physical attacks on water infrastructure in southern Iran. The source asserted that Tehran "reserves the right to target facilities linked to holding companies under Musk’s management across the region and in Israel."

The development comes amid a sharp escalation in direct hostilities. U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning via Truth Social, stating that Washington would hit Iran "very hard" and suggesting the U.S. could eventually seize control of Kharg Island, Iran's primary oil export hub, along with other critical energy infrastructure. Trump claimed Iran's military capabilities have been heavily degraded and that further strikes remain imminent.

The direct exchange of military strikes between Washington and Tehran has entered its second consecutive day. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it carried out additional "self-defense" strikes across southern Iran, including areas near Bandar Abbas and Qeshm, warning that operations will continue unless Tehran agrees to peace terms.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it retaliated by striking 18 major U.S. military targets across regional facilities, including airbases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The rapid escalation has severely strained regional stability, particularly following Tehran's subsequent announcement that it has closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic. The flare-up threatens ongoing peace talks mediated by Pakistan, which have been aimed at securing a permanent end to the conflict that erupted earlier this year.

News.Az